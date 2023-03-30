Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) has seen a -0.72% decrease in the past week, with a -5.42% drop in the past month, and a 0.95% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for WSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.01% for WSM stock, with a simple moving average of -8.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is above average at 7.22x. The 36-month beta value for WSM is also noteworthy at 1.62.

The public float for WSM is 65.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.69% of that float. The average trading volume of WSM on March 30, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

WSM) stock’s latest price update

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 118.57. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSM

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSM reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for WSM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 28th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to WSM, setting the target price at $114 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

WSM Trading at -5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -4.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSM fell by -0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.31. In addition, Williams-Sonoma Inc. saw 2.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSM starting from Benson Marta, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $114.88 back on Dec 02. After this action, Benson Marta now owns 33,477 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc., valued at $1,148,790 using the latest closing price.

ALBER LAURA, the PRESIDENT & CEO of Williams-Sonoma Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $150.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that ALBER LAURA is holding 501,653 shares at $3,008,582 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSM

Equity return is now at value 82.90, with 26.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.