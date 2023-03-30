Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE)’s stock price has increased by 4.26 compared to its previous closing price of 2.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/14/21 that DoorDash, AMC, Disney, Coinbase, Dogecoin: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FREE is at 0.51.

The public float for FREE is 34.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.94% of that float. The average trading volume for FREE on March 30, 2023 was 448.97K shares.

FREE’s Market Performance

The stock of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) has seen a -6.84% decrease in the past week, with a -28.78% drop in the past month, and a -39.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.19% for FREE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.83% for FREE stock, with a simple moving average of -43.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREE stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for FREE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FREE in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $16 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FREE reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for FREE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to FREE, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on February 22nd of the previous year.

FREE Trading at -27.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.35%, as shares sank -20.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREE fell by -6.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, Whole Earth Brands Inc. saw -39.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FREE starting from Sababa Holdings Free LLC, who purchase 580,000 shares at the price of $2.79 back on Mar 15. After this action, Sababa Holdings Free LLC now owns 8,366,300 shares of Whole Earth Brands Inc., valued at $1,618,200 using the latest closing price.

Sababa Holdings Free LLC, the 10% Owner of Whole Earth Brands Inc., purchase 120,000 shares at $2.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Sababa Holdings Free LLC is holding 7,786,300 shares at $354,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FREE

Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.