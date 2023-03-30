Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) has gone down by -6.01% for the week, with a -40.70% drop in the past month and a -34.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.73% for UP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.84% for UP stock, with a simple moving average of -57.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for UP is $2.54, which is $1.88 above than the current price. The public float for UP is 224.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.68% of that float. The average trading volume of UP on March 30, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

UP) stock’s latest price update

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP)’s stock price has decreased by -1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 0.67. however, the company has experienced a -6.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UP

The stock of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) has gone down by -6.01% for the week, with a -40.70% drop in the past month and a -34.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.73% for UP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.84% for UP stock, with a simple moving average of -57.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2022.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to UP, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

UP Trading at -40.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.03%, as shares sank -41.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UP fell by -6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8891. In addition, Wheels Up Experience Inc. saw -36.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UP starting from Smith Todd Lamar, who sale 273,504 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Jan 03. After this action, Smith Todd Lamar now owns 1,777,778 shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc., valued at $283,897 using the latest closing price.

Dichter Kenneth H, the Chief Executive Officer of Wheels Up Experience Inc., purchase 152,327 shares at $1.13 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Dichter Kenneth H is holding 14,851,599 shares at $171,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.33 for the present operating margin

-1.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheels Up Experience Inc. stands at -32.15. The total capital return value is set at -46.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.41. Equity return is now at value -50.90, with -16.50 for asset returns.

Based on Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP), the company’s capital structure generated 122.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.96. Total debt to assets is 18.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 11.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.