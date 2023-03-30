Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.54x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) by analysts is $49.74, which is $4.12 above the current market price. The public float for WPM is 450.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.97% of that float. On March 30, 2023, the average trading volume of WPM was 2.49M shares.

WPM) stock’s latest price update

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 48.12. but the company has seen a 4.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WPM’s Market Performance

WPM’s stock has risen by 4.79% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.53% and a quarterly rise of 16.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.10% for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.74% for WPM stock, with a simple moving average of 28.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPM

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPM reach a price target of $47. The rating they have provided for WPM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to WPM, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

WPM Trading at 10.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +15.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM rose by +4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.78. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. saw 23.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.85 for the present operating margin

+52.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stands at +62.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.25. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.03. Total debt to assets is 0.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 94.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.