What Recent Market Trends Mean for Freight Technologies Inc.’s (FRGT) Stock

In the past week, FRGT stock has gone down by -2.94%, with a monthly decline of -48.44% and a quarterly plunge of -27.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.25% for Freight Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.12% for FRGT stock, with a simple moving average of -78.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FRGT is 2.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) is $2.00, which is $18.35 above the current market price. The public float for FRGT is 3.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On March 30, 2023, FRGT’s average trading volume was 424.82K shares.

FRGT) stock’s latest price update

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT)’s stock price has increased by 13.01 compared to its previous closing price of 1.46. However, the company has experienced a -2.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FRGT Trading at -42.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.37%, as shares sank -52.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGT fell by -9.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9822. In addition, Freight Technologies Inc. saw -28.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGT

The total capital return value is set at -152.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -131.05. Equity return is now at value -405.20, with -121.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.