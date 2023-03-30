Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC)’s stock price has increased by 2.12 compared to its previous closing price of 37.18. However, the company has seen a 2.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/17/23 that Banks Are Survivors. The Big Ones Look Like Winners.

Is It Worth Investing in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is above average at 12.08x. The 36-month beta value for WFC is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for WFC is $53.01, which is $14.95 above than the current price. The public float for WFC is 3.75B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume of WFC on March 30, 2023 was 22.81M shares.

WFC’s Market Performance

WFC’s stock has seen a 2.07% increase for the week, with a -18.82% drop in the past month and a -7.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for Wells Fargo & Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.46% for WFC stock, with a simple moving average of -12.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WFC

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WFC reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for WFC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to WFC, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

WFC Trading at -13.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -18.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFC rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.16. In addition, Wells Fargo & Company saw -8.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WFC starting from Santos Kleber, who sale 34,698 shares at the price of $46.27 back on Feb 23. After this action, Santos Kleber now owns 19,590 shares of Wells Fargo & Company, valued at $1,605,476 using the latest closing price.

Santos Kleber, the Sr. Executive Vice President of Wells Fargo & Company, sale 22,700 shares at $44.44 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Santos Kleber is holding 21,478 shares at $1,008,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+68.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Wells Fargo & Company stands at +13.73. The total capital return value is set at 16.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.91. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), the company’s capital structure generated 128.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.16. Total debt to assets is 12.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.