Volta Inc. (VLTA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA)’s stock price has increased by 1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/25/22 that EV Charging-Station Operators Set to Battle for Ad Dollars

Is It Worth Investing in Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Right Now?

The average price predicted for Volta Inc. (VLTA) by analysts is $1.29, which is $0.32 above the current market price. The public float for VLTA is 124.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.74% of that float. On March 30, 2023, the average trading volume of VLTA was 3.32M shares.

VLTA’s Market Performance

VLTA stock saw an increase of 1.29% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.14% and a quarterly increase of 178.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.87% for Volta Inc. (VLTA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.87% for VLTA stock, with a simple moving average of -30.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLTA

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLTA reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for VLTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to VLTA, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

VLTA Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.86%, as shares surge +0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLTA rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8521. In addition, Volta Inc. saw 141.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VLTA

Equity return is now at value -110.40, with -58.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Volta Inc. (VLTA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.