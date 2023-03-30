Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) by analysts is $6.00, which is $4.63 above the current market price. The public float for VORB is 67.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. On March 30, 2023, the average trading volume of VORB was 4.54M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

VORB) stock’s latest price update

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB)’s stock price has decreased by -9.38 compared to its previous closing price of 0.41. but the company has seen a -31.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/22/23 that Virgin Orbit to Resume Operations as Funding Search Continues

VORB’s Market Performance

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) has experienced a -31.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -72.20% drop in the past month, and a -79.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 38.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.59% for VORB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -56.94% for VORB stock, with a simple moving average of -86.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VORB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VORB stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VORB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for VORB in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $1 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VORB reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for VORB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

VORB Trading at -71.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VORB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.77%, as shares sank -71.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VORB fell by -29.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8050. In addition, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. saw -80.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VORB starting from MCFARLAND KATHARINA G., who purchase 2,884 shares at the price of $2.90 back on Jun 15. After this action, MCFARLAND KATHARINA G. now owns 10,993 shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc., valued at $8,364 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VORB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2320.41 for the present operating margin

-571.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. stands at -2129.87.

Based on Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB), the company’s capital structure generated 7.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.87. Total debt to assets is 4.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.