Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Stock Experiences -29.62% Monthly Change

In the past week, SPCE stock has gone up by 3.32%, with a monthly decline of -29.62% and a quarterly surge of 22.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.16% for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.36% for SPCE stock, with a simple moving average of -25.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SPCE is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SPCE is $4.77, which is $0.64 above than the current price. The public float for SPCE is 223.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.06% of that float. The average trading volume of SPCE on March 30, 2023 was 10.00M shares.

SPCE) stock’s latest price update

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE)’s stock price has increased by 3.59 compared to its previous closing price of 3.90. however, the company has experienced a 3.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/13/23 that Virgin Galactic Shakes Up Management. The Stock Is Soaring for Another Reason.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPCE

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SPCE, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

SPCE Trading at -22.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares sank -14.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPCE rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.63. In addition, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. saw 16.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21625.61 for the present operating margin

-462.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stands at -21632.87. The total capital return value is set at -52.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.02. Equity return is now at value -80.10, with -39.90 for asset returns.

Based on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE), the company’s capital structure generated 98.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.75. Total debt to assets is 41.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 287.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.44.

Conclusion

In summary, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.