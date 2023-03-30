Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT)’s stock price has decreased by -6.52 compared to its previous closing price of 37.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/10/21 that Wells Fargo, Zscaler, Dave & Buster’s: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.02.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) is $46.67, which is $12.56 above the current market price. The public float for VRNT is 62.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VRNT on March 30, 2023 was 401.96K shares.

VRNT’s Market Performance

VRNT’s stock has seen a -3.53% decrease for the week, with a -6.82% drop in the past month and a -0.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for Verint Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.65% for VRNT stock, with a simple moving average of -10.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VRNT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VRNT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $40 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNT reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for VRNT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 12th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to VRNT, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

VRNT Trading at -6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -7.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNT fell by -3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.58. In addition, Verint Systems Inc. saw -3.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNT starting from BODNER DAN, who sale 30,472 shares at the price of $35.89 back on Mar 20. After this action, BODNER DAN now owns 1,023,801 shares of Verint Systems Inc., valued at $1,093,640 using the latest closing price.

KURTZ WILLIAM, the Director of Verint Systems Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $35.66 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that KURTZ WILLIAM is holding 16,970 shares at $142,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.91 for the present operating margin

+62.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verint Systems Inc. stands at +1.65. The total capital return value is set at 2.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.76. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 33.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.04. Total debt to assets is 19.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.