Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VERB is 1.21.

The public float for VERB is 101.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% of that float. On March 30, 2023, VERB’s average trading volume was 6.42M shares.

VERB) stock’s latest price update

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB)’s stock price has increased by 4.43 compared to its previous closing price of 0.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 15.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VERB’s Market Performance

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) has experienced a 15.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.17% rise in the past month, and a 16.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.98% for VERB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.79% for VERB stock, with a simple moving average of -61.53% for the last 200 days.

VERB Trading at -21.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.87%, as shares sank -17.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERB rose by +8.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1202. In addition, Verb Technology Company Inc. saw -22.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VERB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-320.33 for the present operating margin

+41.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verb Technology Company Inc. stands at -327.69. The total capital return value is set at -176.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -217.98. Equity return is now at value -155.60, with -72.90 for asset returns.

Based on Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB), the company’s capital structure generated 59.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.48. Total debt to assets is 23.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.