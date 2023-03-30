United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UCBI is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UCBI is $34.92, which is $7.26 above the current price. The public float for UCBI is 114.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UCBI on March 30, 2023 was 697.86K shares.

UCBI) stock’s latest price update

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 28.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UCBI’s Market Performance

UCBI’s stock has risen by 3.13% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.47% and a quarterly drop of -16.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.20% for United Community Banks Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.28% for UCBI stock, with a simple moving average of -15.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UCBI

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to UCBI, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

UCBI Trading at -9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCBI rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.04. In addition, United Community Banks Inc. saw -16.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UCBI starting from BRADSHAW RICHARD, who sale 649 shares at the price of $38.52 back on Nov 01. After this action, BRADSHAW RICHARD now owns 69,514 shares of United Community Banks Inc., valued at $24,999 using the latest closing price.

DANIELS KENNETH L, the Director of United Community Banks Inc., purchase 500 shares at $28.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that DANIELS KENNETH L is holding 13,299 shares at $14,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UCBI

Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.