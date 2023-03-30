Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UNCY is $8.00, which is $7.19 above the current price. The public float for UNCY is 8.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNCY on March 30, 2023 was 5.95M shares.

UNCY) stock’s latest price update

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY)’s stock price has increased by 11.05 compared to its previous closing price of 1.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UNCY’s Market Performance

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) has experienced a -13.18% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 269.44% rise in the past month, and a 185.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.57% for UNCY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.44% for UNCY stock, with a simple moving average of 140.97% for the last 200 days.

UNCY Trading at 85.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.15%, as shares surge +284.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +247.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNCY fell by -13.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8320. In addition, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. saw 253.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNCY starting from Schiller Brigitte, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $0.82 back on May 16. After this action, Schiller Brigitte now owns 15,000 shares of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc., valued at $12,375 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNCY

The total capital return value is set at -107.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -143.43. Equity return is now at value -139.90, with -107.70 for asset returns.

Based on Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.82. Total debt to assets is 1.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.