Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) Stock

The stock of Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has seen a 3.90% increase in the past week, with a -22.46% drop in the past month, and a -21.48% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.30% for RUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.81% for RUN stock, with a simple moving average of -30.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) is 24.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RUN is 2.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is $40.52, which is $22.86 above the current market price. The public float for RUN is 204.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.76% of that float. On March 30, 2023, RUN’s average trading volume was 8.71M shares.

RUN) stock’s latest price update

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN)’s stock price has increased by 6.27 compared to its previous closing price of 17.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/15/23 that Climate tech risked becoming banking-crisis casualty. What’s next for solar, batteries and more?

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $27 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUN reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for RUN stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RUN, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

RUN Trading at -20.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares sank -23.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.39. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw -22.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Jurich Lynn Michelle, who sale 2,986 shares at the price of $17.70 back on Mar 17. After this action, Jurich Lynn Michelle now owns 1,411,220 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $52,854 using the latest closing price.

Fenster Edward Harris, the Director of Sunrun Inc., sale 2,842 shares at $17.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Fenster Edward Harris is holding 1,280,403 shares at $50,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.53 for the present operating margin

+12.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc. stands at +7.47. The total capital return value is set at -4.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.22. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sunrun Inc. (RUN), the company’s capital structure generated 132.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.93. Total debt to assets is 43.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.