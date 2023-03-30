Understanding the 8.41% Volatility Levels of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s (VKTX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, VKTX stock has gone up by 66.28%, with a monthly gain of 44.69% and a quarterly surge of 96.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.41% for Viking Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 45.81% for VKTX stock, with a simple moving average of 185.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) is $27.10, which is $3.57 above the current market price. The public float for VKTX is 67.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VKTX on March 30, 2023 was 3.19M shares.

VKTX) stock’s latest price update

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX)’s stock price has increased by 3.17 compared to its previous closing price of 15.44. However, the company has experienced a 66.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VKTX

In the past week, VKTX stock has gone up by 66.28%, with a monthly gain of 44.69% and a quarterly surge of 96.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.41% for Viking Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 45.81% for VKTX stock, with a simple moving average of 185.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VKTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VKTX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for VKTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VKTX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $25 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VKTX reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for VKTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2023.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to VKTX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

VKTX Trading at 55.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.84% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.47%, as shares surge +39.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VKTX rose by +66.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +614.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.15. In addition, Viking Therapeutics Inc. saw 69.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VKTX starting from FOEHR MATTHEW W, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $2.47 back on May 02. After this action, FOEHR MATTHEW W now owns 111,250 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc., valued at $111,195 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VKTX

The total capital return value is set at -40.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.53. Equity return is now at value -42.80, with -38.70 for asset returns.

Based on Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.06. Total debt to assets is 0.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.