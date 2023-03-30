U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for USX is 1.52.

The average price predicted by analysts for USX is $4.58, which is -$3.63 below the current price. The public float for USX is 28.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of USX on March 30, 2023 was 690.24K shares.

USX) stock’s latest price update

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 5.96. however, the company has experienced a -0.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/21/23 that Trucking Giant Knight-Swift Transportation to Buy U.S. Xpress

USX’s Market Performance

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) has seen a -0.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 278.98% gain in the past month and a 302.03% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.15% for USX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 88.68% for USX stock, with a simple moving average of 144.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USX

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for USX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to USX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

USX Trading at 163.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.47%, as shares surge +262.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +180.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USX fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.37. In addition, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. saw 228.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USX starting from Pate Lisa M, who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $5.96 back on Mar 22. After this action, Pate Lisa M now owns 2,013,914 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc., valued at $1,787,370 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Bryan A., the Chief Transformation Officer of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $2.96 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Johnson Bryan A. is holding 41,278 shares at $22,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.26 for the present operating margin

+2.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. stands at -2.04. The total capital return value is set at -2.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.49. Equity return is now at value -17.10, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX), the company’s capital structure generated 343.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.44. Total debt to assets is 52.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.