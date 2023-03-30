Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO)’s stock price has increased by 0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 14.22. however, the company has experienced a 6.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Right Now?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) by analysts is $17.44, which is $3.16 above the current market price. The public float for TWO is 85.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.22% of that float. On March 30, 2023, the average trading volume of TWO was 1.26M shares.

TWO’s Market Performance

TWO’s stock has seen a 6.82% increase for the week, with a -11.13% drop in the past month and a -7.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for Two Harbors Investment Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.42% for TWO stock, with a simple moving average of -16.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWO stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for TWO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TWO in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $19 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWO reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for TWO stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on November 17th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to TWO, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on January 04th of the previous year.

TWO Trading at -11.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -11.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWO rose by +6.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.60. In addition, Two Harbors Investment Corp. saw -9.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWO starting from RUSH ROBERT, who sale 3,668 shares at the price of $16.73 back on Feb 27. After this action, RUSH ROBERT now owns 58,229 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp., valued at $61,368 using the latest closing price.

VINAR JASON, the Vice President & COO of Two Harbors Investment Corp., sale 1,949 shares at $16.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that VINAR JASON is holding 33,046 shares at $32,607 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4623.57 for the present operating margin

-646.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Two Harbors Investment Corp. stands at +1906.93. The total capital return value is set at 4.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.41. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), the company’s capital structure generated 476.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.65. Total debt to assets is 77.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 843.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.