Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) has seen a 0.78% increase in the past week, with a -28.32% drop in the past month, and a -10.67% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.22% for TRUP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.69% for TRUP stock, with a simple moving average of -28.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 4 as "hold," and 1 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) is $62.67, which is $27.74 above the current market price. The public float for TRUP is 37.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRUP on March 30, 2023 was 619.48K shares.

TRUP stock's latest price update

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP)’s stock price has increased by 4.64 compared to its previous closing price of 39.67. However, the company has experienced a 0.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRUP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TRUP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRUP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $77 based on the research report published on September 21st of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRUP reach a price target of $69, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for TRUP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 04th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TRUP, setting the target price at $118 in the report published on February 24th of the previous year.

TRUP Trading at -24.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.92%, as shares sank -28.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRUP rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.87. In addition, Trupanion Inc. saw -12.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRUP starting from RAWLINGS DARRYL, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $55.17 back on Mar 16. After this action, RAWLINGS DARRYL now owns 841,109 shares of Trupanion Inc., valued at $220,680 using the latest closing price.

RAWLINGS DARRYL, the Chief Executive Officer of Trupanion Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $58.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that RAWLINGS DARRYL is holding 845,109 shares at $232,414 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Trupanion Inc. stands at -4.94. The total capital return value is set at -12.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.66. Equity return is now at value -14.20, with -6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Trupanion Inc. (TRUP), the company’s capital structure generated 22.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.53. Total debt to assets is 10.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.