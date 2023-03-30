TransUnion (TRU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)’s stock price has increased by 4.14 compared to its previous closing price of 58.02. however, the company has experienced a 2.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is above average at 46.26x. The 36-month beta value for TRU is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TRU is $79.89, which is $19.7 above than the current price. The public float for TRU is 192.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.30% of that float. The average trading volume of TRU on March 30, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

TRU’s Market Performance

TRU stock saw a decrease of 2.48% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.66% and a quarterly a decrease of 8.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for TransUnion (TRU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.33% for TRU stock, with a simple moving average of -11.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRU stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for TRU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TRU in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $80 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRU reach a price target of $91, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for TRU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to TRU, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

TRU Trading at -8.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -7.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRU rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.00. In addition, TransUnion saw 6.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRU starting from RUSSELL HEATHER J, who sale 7,996 shares at the price of $57.41 back on Mar 24. After this action, RUSSELL HEATHER J now owns 31,535 shares of TransUnion, valued at $459,050 using the latest closing price.

MAULDIN RICHARD DANE, the EVP – Operations of TransUnion, sale 7,250 shares at $60.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that MAULDIN RICHARD DANE is holding 24,805 shares at $439,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.98 for the present operating margin

+53.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransUnion stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 6.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.51. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on TransUnion (TRU), the company’s capital structure generated 139.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.20. Total debt to assets is 49.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In summary, TransUnion (TRU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.