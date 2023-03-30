Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 52.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) by analysts is $80.62, which is $1.99 above the current market price. The public float for TW is 110.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. On March 30, 2023, the average trading volume of TW was 789.83K shares.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW)’s stock price has increased by 3.53 compared to its previous closing price of 75.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/12/21 that Insurance Brokers Sell Assets to Win Approval for $35 Billion Merger

TW’s Market Performance

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) has experienced a 5.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.16% rise in the past month, and a 21.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for TW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.50% for TW stock, with a simple moving average of 17.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $74 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TW reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for TW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to TW, setting the target price at $91 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

TW Trading at 7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW rose by +5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.97. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc. saw 20.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from Bruni Enrico, who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $74.15 back on Mar 27. After this action, Bruni Enrico now owns 75,819 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc., valued at $1,038,038 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Justin, the Chief Technology Officer of Tradeweb Markets Inc., sale 1,940 shares at $75.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Peterson Justin is holding 52,760 shares at $145,539 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.39 for the present operating margin

+84.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc. stands at +26.00. The total capital return value is set at 7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.