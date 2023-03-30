Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV)’s stock price has increased by 7.82 compared to its previous closing price of 3.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 70.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) Right Now?

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) is $4.31, which is $0.31 above the current market price. The public float for CURV is 93.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CURV on March 30, 2023 was 159.16K shares.

CURV’s Market Performance

CURV stock saw an increase of 70.21% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 46.52% and a quarterly increase of 44.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.20% for Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 52.47% for CURV stock, with a simple moving average of -5.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CURV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CURV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CURV reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for CURV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

CURV Trading at 30.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.58%, as shares surge +48.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURV rose by +70.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Torrid Holdings Inc. saw 35.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURV starting from Killion Theo, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.82 back on Dec 19. After this action, Killion Theo now owns 37,429 shares of Torrid Holdings Inc., valued at $28,174 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.89 for the present operating margin

+35.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Torrid Holdings Inc. stands at +3.90. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with -6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.