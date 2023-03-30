Toro Corp. (TORO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.37x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TORO is 9.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. On March 30, 2023, the average trading volume of TORO was 1.00M shares.

TORO stock's latest price update

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO)’s stock price has increased by 19.63 compared to its previous closing price of 1.63. but the company has seen a 30.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TORO’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -48.65% for TORO stock, with a simple moving average of -48.65% for the last 200 days.

TORO Trading at -48.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TORO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.50% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TORO rose by +30.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Toro Corp. saw -83.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TORO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.23 for the present operating margin

+47.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toro Corp. stands at +44.62. The total capital return value is set at 35.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.25.

Based on Toro Corp. (TORO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.51. Total debt to assets is 8.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.81.

The receivables turnover for the company is 14.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Toro Corp. (TORO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.