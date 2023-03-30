The Volatility of Accenture plc’s (ACN) Stock: A 10.53% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Accenture plc (ACN) has gone up by 10.53% for the week, with a 5.42% rise in the past month and a 5.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.38% for ACN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.31% for ACN stock, with a simple moving average of 0.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is 25.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACN is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Accenture plc (ACN) is $311.57, which is $31.63 above the current market price. The public float for ACN is 661.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. On March 30, 2023, ACN’s average trading volume was 2.38M shares.

ACN) stock’s latest price update

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN)’s stock price has increased by 1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 275.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/23/23 that Accenture to Cut 19,000 Jobs as IT Spending Slows

Analysts’ Opinion of ACN

The stock of Accenture plc (ACN) has gone up by 10.53% for the week, with a 5.42% rise in the past month and a 5.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.38% for ACN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.31% for ACN stock, with a simple moving average of 0.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ACN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ACN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $289 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACN reach a price target of $268. The rating they have provided for ACN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Neutral” to ACN, setting the target price at $320 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

ACN Trading at 3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +6.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN rose by +10.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $261.68. In addition, Accenture plc saw 4.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from Sweet Julie Spellman, who sale 6,511 shares at the price of $288.31 back on Feb 03. After this action, Sweet Julie Spellman now owns 26,920 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $1,877,175 using the latest closing price.

Sharma Manish, the Chief Operating Officer of Accenture plc, sale 1,874 shares at $287.20 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Sharma Manish is holding 2,980 shares at $538,206 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.36 for the present operating margin

+32.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accenture plc stands at +11.17. The total capital return value is set at 38.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.27. Equity return is now at value 30.80, with 14.70 for asset returns.

Based on Accenture plc (ACN), the company’s capital structure generated 15.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.08. Total debt to assets is 7.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Accenture plc (ACN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.