The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CG is 1.70.

The public float for CG is 240.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CG on March 30, 2023 was 3.43M shares.

CG) stock’s latest price update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG)’s stock price has increased by 0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 30.47. However, the company has seen a -0.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/05/23 that Carlyle to Name Banking Veteran Harvey Schwartz as CEO

CG’s Market Performance

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has experienced a -0.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.96% drop in the past month, and a 3.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.76% for CG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.10% for CG stock, with a simple moving average of -3.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $41 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CG reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for CG stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CG, setting the target price at $38.50 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

CG Trading at -9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -11.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.75. In addition, The Carlyle Group Inc. saw 2.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from Finn Christopher, who sale 20,756 shares at the price of $36.10 back on Feb 07. After this action, Finn Christopher now owns 982,654 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc., valued at $749,292 using the latest closing price.

Larson Bruce M., the Chief Human Resources Officer of The Carlyle Group Inc., sale 19,476 shares at $36.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Larson Bruce M. is holding 416,482 shares at $703,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.