The -13.88% Decline of SFL Corporation Ltd.’s (SFL) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) has gone up by 1.40% for the week, with a -8.82% drop in the past month and a 1.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.29% for SFL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.91% for SFL stock, with a simple moving average of -4.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) Right Now?

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) by analysts is $11.84, which is $3.23 above the current market price. The public float for SFL is 104.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. On March 30, 2023, the average trading volume of SFL was 811.71K shares.

SFL) stock’s latest price update

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 9.43. but the company has seen a 1.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFL stocks, with DNB Markets repeating the rating for SFL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SFL in the upcoming period, according to DNB Markets is $8 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFL reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for SFL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 19th, 2021.

DNB Markets gave a rating of “Hold” to SFL, setting the target price at $14.70 in the report published on March 09th of the previous year.

SFL Trading at -5.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFL rose by +1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.65. In addition, SFL Corporation Ltd. saw 2.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.20 for the present operating margin

+41.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for SFL Corporation Ltd. stands at +30.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.95. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL), the company’s capital structure generated 245.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.02. Total debt to assets is 69.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.