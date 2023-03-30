The 0.89% Simple Moving Average of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (PLTR) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, PLTR stock has gone up by 0.12%, with a monthly gain of 4.85% and a quarterly surge of 37.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.74% for Palantir Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.40% for PLTR stock, with a simple moving average of 0.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Right Now?

The average price predicted for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) by analysts is $8.71, which is $0.79 above the current market price. The public float for PLTR is 1.75B, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.93% of that float. On March 30, 2023, the average trading volume of PLTR was 41.91M shares.

PLTR) stock’s latest price update

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR)’s stock price has increased by 2.75 compared to its previous closing price of 8.00. However, the company has seen a 0.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/14/23 that Palantir Posts Its First Profitable Quarter

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $8 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLTR reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for PLTR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to PLTR, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

PLTR Trading at 2.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +6.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.05. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw 28.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $7.85 back on Mar 15. After this action, Stat Lauren Elaina Friedman now owns 206,830 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $54,950 using the latest closing price.

Moore Alexander D., the Director of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 21,900 shares at $7.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Moore Alexander D. is holding 1,901,952 shares at $169,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Equity return is now at value -15.50, with -11.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.