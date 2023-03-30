TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF)’s stock price has decreased by -2.29 compared to its previous closing price of 0.78. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WULF is at 1.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WULF is $2.00, which is $1.24 above the current market price. The public float for WULF is 48.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.14% of that float. The average trading volume for WULF on March 30, 2023 was 2.41M shares.

WULF’s Market Performance

WULF stock saw an increase of -4.28% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 25.00% and a quarterly increase of 27.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.77% for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.65% for WULF stock, with a simple moving average of -30.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WULF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WULF stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for WULF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WULF in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $24 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2022.

WULF Trading at 3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WULF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.64%, as shares surge +16.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WULF fell by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6785. In addition, TeraWulf Inc. saw 13.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WULF starting from Prager Paul B., who purchase 317,259 shares at the price of $7.88 back on Apr 11. After this action, Prager Paul B. now owns 654,706 shares of TeraWulf Inc., valued at $2,500,001 using the latest closing price.

Revolve Capital LLC, the 10% Owner of TeraWulf Inc., purchase 158,629 shares at $7.88 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Revolve Capital LLC is holding 10,981,382 shares at $1,249,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WULF

The total capital return value is set at -47.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.92.

Based on TeraWulf Inc. (WULF), the company’s capital structure generated 77.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.72. Total debt to assets is 36.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.68.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.