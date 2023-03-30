SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC)’s stock price has increased by 1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 55.19. However, the company has seen a 3.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/27/21 that Tesla, GameStop, UPS: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Right Now?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) by analysts is $67.94, which is $11.3 above the current market price. The public float for SSNC is 219.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. On March 30, 2023, the average trading volume of SSNC was 1.37M shares.

SSNC’s Market Performance

The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) has seen a 3.57% increase in the past week, with a -4.88% drop in the past month, and a 10.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for SSNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.14% for SSNC stock, with a simple moving average of 0.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSNC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SSNC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SSNC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $68 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SSNC, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

SSNC Trading at -4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNC rose by +3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.60. In addition, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. saw 7.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNC starting from Kanwar Rahul, who sale 73,232 shares at the price of $62.50 back on Aug 12. After this action, Kanwar Rahul now owns 50,000 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $4,577,146 using the latest closing price.

Kanwar Rahul, the President & COO of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., sale 46,700 shares at $63.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Kanwar Rahul is holding 50,000 shares at $2,944,902 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.94 for the present operating margin

+46.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at +12.31. The total capital return value is set at 8.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.07. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC), the company’s capital structure generated 121.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.76. Total debt to assets is 43.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.