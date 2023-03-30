Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY)’s stock price has increased by 1.49 compared to its previous closing price of 87.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/05/23 that Sony Says PlayStation 5 Shortages Are Ending

Is It Worth Investing in Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) Right Now?

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SONY is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SONY is $118.92, which is $33.85 above the current market price. The public float for SONY is 1.23B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.12% of that float. The average trading volume for SONY on March 30, 2023 was 764.73K shares.

SONY’s Market Performance

SONY’s stock has seen a 1.03% increase for the week, with a 6.64% rise in the past month and a 19.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for Sony Group Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.02% for SONY stock, with a simple moving average of 10.69% for the last 200 days.

SONY Trading at 1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +6.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONY rose by +0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.84. In addition, Sony Group Corporation saw 16.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SONY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.22 for the present operating margin

+33.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sony Group Corporation stands at +8.89. The total capital return value is set at 11.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.78. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sony Group Corporation (SONY), the company’s capital structure generated 46.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.93. Total debt to assets is 11.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sony Group Corporation (SONY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.