So-Young International Inc.’s (SY) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SY stock has gone up by 13.55%, with a monthly decline of -7.60% and a quarterly surge of 107.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.15% for So-Young International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.53% for SY stock, with a simple moving average of 90.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for SY is $19.57, which is -$0.01 below the current market price. The public float for SY is 47.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.47% of that float. The average trading volume for SY on March 30, 2023 was 535.56K shares.

SY stock's latest price update

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY)’s stock price has increased by 6.58 compared to its previous closing price of 2.28. but the company has seen a 13.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SY reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for SY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to SY, setting the target price at $16.20 in the report published on April 23rd of the previous year.

SY Trading at -0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares sank -12.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SY rose by +13.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +182.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.18. In addition, So-Young International Inc. saw 88.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.17 for the present operating margin

+68.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for So-Young International Inc. stands at -5.21. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, So-Young International Inc. (SY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.