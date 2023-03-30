Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Stock Faces 6.41% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has gone down by -7.50% for the week, with a -36.81% drop in the past month and a -43.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.10% for SIDU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.00% for SIDU stock, with a simple moving average of -72.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for SIDU is 24.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SIDU on March 30, 2023 was 5.75M shares.

SIDU) stock’s latest price update

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU)’s stock price has increased by 3.85 compared to its previous closing price of 0.53. but the company has seen a -7.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The stock of Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has gone down by -7.50% for the week, with a -36.81% drop in the past month and a -43.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.10% for SIDU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.00% for SIDU stock, with a simple moving average of -72.34% for the last 200 days.

SIDU Trading at -22.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares sank -40.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIDU fell by -9.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6425. In addition, Sidus Space Inc. saw -49.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIDU

Equity return is now at value -121.30, with -77.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.