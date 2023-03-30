ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (SUAC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SUAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5190.00x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SUAC is 20.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume for SUAC on March 30, 2023 was 104.41K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SUAC) stock’s latest price update

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SUAC)’s stock price has increased by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 10.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SUAC’s Market Performance

ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (SUAC) has experienced a 0.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.07% rise in the past month, and a 3.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.26% for SUAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.38% for SUAC stock, with a simple moving average of 3.46% for the last 200 days.

SUAC Trading at 1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.12%, as shares surge +0.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUAC rose by +0.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.35. In addition, ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. saw 1.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUAC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (SUAC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.