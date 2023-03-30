Should You Invest in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Now?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CPG is at 2.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CPG is $10.39, which is $3.52 above the current market price. The public float for CPG is 545.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.79% of that float. The average trading volume for CPG on March 30, 2023 was 6.31M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CPG) stock’s latest price update

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG)’s stock price has increased by 4.07 compared to its previous closing price of 6.64. but the company has seen a 4.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CPG’s Market Performance

CPG’s stock has risen by 4.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.51% and a quarterly drop of -3.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.71% for Crescent Point Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.52% for CPG stock, with a simple moving average of -4.05% for the last 200 days.

CPG Trading at -0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -2.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPG rose by +4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.61. In addition, Crescent Point Energy Corp. saw -3.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.85 for the present operating margin

+51.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stands at +37.15. The total capital return value is set at 25.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.17. Equity return is now at value 22.00, with 14.60 for asset returns.

Based on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG), the company’s capital structure generated 24.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.43. Total debt to assets is 16.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.