SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS)’s stock price has increased by 16.50 compared to its previous closing price of 0.47. however, the company has experienced a 12.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SHF Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHFS) is 8.91x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) is $10.50, which is $9.95 above the current market price. The public float for SHFS is 3.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.69% of that float. On March 30, 2023, SHFS’s average trading volume was 251.56K shares.

SHFS’s Market Performance

SHFS stock saw a decrease of 12.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.32% and a quarterly a decrease of -70.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.56% for SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.83% for SHFS stock, with a simple moving average of -89.44% for the last 200 days.

SHFS Trading at -30.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.32%, as shares sank -18.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHFS rose by +12.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5840. In addition, SHF Holdings Inc. saw -69.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHFS

Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SHF Holdings Inc. (SHFS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.