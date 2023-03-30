Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s (SAND) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, SAND stock has gone up by 1.78%, with a monthly gain of 16.46% and a quarterly surge of 2.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.02% for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.80% for SAND stock, with a simple moving average of 3.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Right Now?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 38.20x.

The public float for SAND is 246.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. On March 30, 2023, the average trading volume of SAND was 2.63M shares.

SAND) stock’s latest price update

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND)’s stock price has decreased by -1.04 compared to its previous closing price of 5.79. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAND stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SAND by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SAND in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6.50 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAND reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for SAND stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 05th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to SAND, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

SAND Trading at 5.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +13.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAND rose by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.35. In addition, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. saw 8.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.