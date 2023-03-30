Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Stock Records -11.45% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, SBRA stock has gone up by 7.53%, with a monthly decline of -6.47% and a quarterly plunge of -11.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.84% for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.55% for SBRA stock, with a simple moving average of -16.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.33.

The public float for SBRA is 228.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.14% of that float. On March 30, 2023, the average trading volume of SBRA was 1.95M shares.

SBRA) stock’s latest price update

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA)’s stock price has increased by 3.39 compared to its previous closing price of 10.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBRA

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBRA reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for SBRA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to SBRA, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

SBRA Trading at -9.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBRA rose by +7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.17. In addition, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. saw -10.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.26 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stands at -12.55. The total capital return value is set at 4.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.37. Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA), the company’s capital structure generated 83.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.47. Total debt to assets is 44.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.