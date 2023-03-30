Ross Stores Inc.’s (ROST) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has seen a -0.14% decrease in the past week, with a -7.30% drop in the past month, and a -10.93% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for ROST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.66% for ROST stock, with a simple moving average of 4.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) is 23.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ROST is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is $122.47, which is $21.72 above the current market price. The public float for ROST is 338.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On March 30, 2023, ROST’s average trading volume was 2.30M shares.

ROST) stock’s latest price update

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST)’s stock price has decreased by -0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 103.14. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/18/22 that Off-Price Retailers TJX and Ross Are Getting Their Mojo Back

Analysts’ Opinion of ROST

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROST reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $105. The rating they have provided for ROST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2023.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Buy” to ROST, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

ROST Trading at -8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROST fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.86. In addition, Ross Stores Inc. saw -11.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROST starting from Hartshorn Michael J., who sale 20,529 shares at the price of $112.37 back on Mar 06. After this action, Hartshorn Michael J. now owns 127,659 shares of Ross Stores Inc., valued at $2,306,811 using the latest closing price.

BUSH MICHAEL J, the Director of Ross Stores Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $81.46 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that BUSH MICHAEL J is holding 34,496 shares at $81,456 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.65 for the present operating margin

+25.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ross Stores Inc. stands at +8.09. The total capital return value is set at 20.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.44. Equity return is now at value 36.00, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ross Stores Inc. (ROST), the company’s capital structure generated 133.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.09. Total debt to assets is 42.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 141.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.