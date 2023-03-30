Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN)’s stock price has increased by 9.88 compared to its previous closing price of 12.96. but the company has seen a 7.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/24/23 that Rivian Moves More Engineers Near EV Factory to Speed Up Output

Is It Worth Investing in Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is $28.42, which is $17.51 above the current market price. The public float for RIVN is 801.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RIVN on March 30, 2023 was 31.65M shares.

RIVN’s Market Performance

RIVN’s stock has seen a 7.15% increase for the week, with a -26.22% drop in the past month and a -19.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.46% for Rivian Automotive Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.30% for RIVN stock, with a simple moving average of -47.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIVN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RIVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIVN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIVN reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for RIVN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to RIVN, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

RIVN Trading at -16.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares sank -9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN rose by +7.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.12. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc. saw -22.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from McDonough Claire, who sale 2,902 shares at the price of $20.78 back on Feb 16. After this action, McDonough Claire now owns 72,902 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc., valued at $60,304 using the latest closing price.

Baker Jeff, the Chief Accounting Officer of Rivian Automotive Inc., sale 2,331 shares at $18.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Baker Jeff is holding 87,000 shares at $44,254 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-413.51 for the present operating margin

-199.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rivian Automotive Inc. stands at -407.24. The total capital return value is set at -37.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.41. Equity return is now at value -42.00, with -34.50 for asset returns.

Based on Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 10.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.27. Total debt to assets is 9.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.