Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, RIOT stock has gone up by 13.95%, with a monthly gain of 47.68% and a quarterly surge of 169.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.02% for Riot Blockchain Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.84% for RIOT stock, with a simple moving average of 51.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RIOT is also noteworthy at 4.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for RIOT is $9.38, which is -$0.18 below than the current price. The public float for RIOT is 154.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.27% of that float. The average trading volume of RIOT on March 30, 2023 was 17.33M shares.

RIOT) stock’s latest price update

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT)’s stock price has increased by 13.81 compared to its previous closing price of 8.11. However, the company has experienced a 13.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/05/22 that Bitcoin Is Back Over $41,000 as Cryptos Regain Strength

Analysts’ Opinion of RIOT

In the past week, RIOT stock has gone up by 13.95%, with a monthly gain of 47.68% and a quarterly surge of 169.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.02% for Riot Blockchain Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.84% for RIOT stock, with a simple moving average of 51.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIOT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for RIOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIOT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIOT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RIOT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RIOT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

RIOT Trading at 39.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.37%, as shares surge +50.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT rose by +13.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.32. In addition, Riot Blockchain Inc. saw 172.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from D’Ambrosio Lance Varro, who sale 26,000 shares at the price of $6.39 back on Jan 17. After this action, D’Ambrosio Lance Varro now owns 69,441 shares of Riot Blockchain Inc., valued at $166,101 using the latest closing price.

Jackman William Richard, the EVP & General Counsel of Riot Blockchain Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Jackman William Richard is holding 1,018,389 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.41 for the present operating margin

-16.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riot Blockchain Inc. stands at -196.61. The total capital return value is set at -8.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.10. Equity return is now at value -39.80, with -35.40 for asset returns.

Based on Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.