Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (PHYT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PHYT) is above average at 17.71x,

The public float for PHYT is 15.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PHYT on March 30, 2023 was 98.00K shares.

PHYT) stock’s latest price update

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PHYT)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 10.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PHYT’s Market Performance

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (PHYT) has experienced a 0.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.48% rise in the past month, and a 2.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.13% for PHYT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.22% for PHYT stock, with a simple moving average of 3.34% for the last 200 days.

PHYT Trading at 0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.08%, as shares surge +0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYT rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.48. In addition, Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. saw 1.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PHYT

Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 4.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (PHYT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.