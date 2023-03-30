Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI)’s stock price has increased by 20.97 compared to its previous closing price of 2.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 39.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PBYI is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PBYI is $4.75, which is $2.59 above than the current price. The public float for PBYI is 39.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.04% of that float. The average trading volume of PBYI on March 30, 2023 was 336.00K shares.

PBYI’s Market Performance

PBYI’s stock has seen a 39.58% increase for the week, with a -23.26% drop in the past month and a -23.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.40% for Puma Biotechnology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.72% for PBYI stock, with a simple moving average of -7.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBYI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PBYI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBYI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2021.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBYI reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for PBYI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to PBYI, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

PBYI Trading at -15.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares sank -23.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBYI rose by +37.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, Puma Biotechnology Inc. saw -27.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBYI starting from AUERBACH ALAN H, who sale 27,241 shares at the price of $4.18 back on Jan 03. After this action, AUERBACH ALAN H now owns 6,852,638 shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc., valued at $113,810 using the latest closing price.

NOUGUES MAXIMO F, the Chief Financial Officer of Puma Biotechnology Inc., sale 10,499 shares at $4.18 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that NOUGUES MAXIMO F is holding 100,427 shares at $43,864 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.47 for the present operating margin

+75.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Puma Biotechnology Inc. stands at +0.00. The total capital return value is set at 24.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.00. Equity return is now at value 0.00, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI), the company’s capital structure generated 528.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.10. Total debt to assets is 51.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 509.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.