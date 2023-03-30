Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRVB is 2.04.

The public float for PRVB is 81.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.99% of that float. On March 30, 2023, PRVB’s average trading volume was 2.18M shares.

PRVB) stock’s latest price update

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB)’s stock price has increased by 0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 24.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/13/23 that Pfizer Agrees to Buy Seagen for $43 Billion

PRVB’s Market Performance

PRVB’s stock has risen by 1.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 189.21% and a quarterly rise of 154.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for Provention Bio Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 33.20% for PRVB stock, with a simple moving average of 207.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PRVB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRVB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on September 20th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to PRVB, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on April 09th of the previous year.

PRVB Trading at 90.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.80%, as shares surge +195.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +169.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVB rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +537.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.02. In addition, Provention Bio Inc. saw 129.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVB starting from Leon Francisco, who sale 25,985 shares at the price of $10.04 back on Feb 13. After this action, Leon Francisco now owns 1,573,000 shares of Provention Bio Inc., valued at $260,944 using the latest closing price.

Palmer Ashleigh, the Director and CEO of Provention Bio Inc., sale 25,835 shares at $10.04 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Palmer Ashleigh is holding 2,570,050 shares at $259,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVB

Equity return is now at value -99.10, with -76.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.