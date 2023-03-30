Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS)’s stock price has decreased by -4.91 compared to its previous closing price of 58.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Is It Worth Investing in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) Right Now?

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.95x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) by analysts is $63.43, which is $1.43 above the current market price. The public float for PRGS is 42.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.08% of that float. On March 30, 2023, the average trading volume of PRGS was 321.16K shares.

PRGS’s Market Performance

PRGS stock saw a decrease of -1.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.91% and a quarterly a decrease of 10.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for Progress Software Corporation (PRGS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.18% for PRGS stock, with a simple moving average of 10.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRGS stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for PRGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRGS in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $60 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRGS reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for PRGS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to PRGS, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

PRGS Trading at -0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRGS fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.51. In addition, Progress Software Corporation saw 10.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRGS starting from LoCoco Domenic, who sale 156 shares at the price of $57.97 back on Feb 15. After this action, LoCoco Domenic now owns 1,332 shares of Progress Software Corporation, valued at $9,043 using the latest closing price.

Subramanian Sundar, the EVP/GM Infrastructure Mgmt of Progress Software Corporation, sale 875 shares at $58.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Subramanian Sundar is holding 23,291 shares at $50,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRGS

Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.