Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP)’s stock price has increased by 1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 12.82. However, the company has experienced a 3.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) is above average at 14.95x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.61.

The public float for PAGP is 189.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PAGP on March 30, 2023 was 2.70M shares.

PAGP’s Market Performance

The stock of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has seen a 3.11% increase in the past week, with a -6.90% drop in the past month, and a 3.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for PAGP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.60% for PAGP stock, with a simple moving average of 6.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PAGP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAGP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAGP reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for PAGP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PAGP, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on August 15th of the previous year.

PAGP Trading at -2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGP rose by +3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.99. In addition, Plains GP Holdings L.P. saw 4.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAGP starting from DeSanctis Ellen, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $11.98 back on Aug 19. After this action, DeSanctis Ellen now owns 10,000 shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P., valued at $119,803 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.30 for the present operating margin

+2.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stands at +0.29. The total capital return value is set at 5.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.73. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP), the company’s capital structure generated 579.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.27. Total debt to assets is 30.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 498.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.