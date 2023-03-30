Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PINS is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 18 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PINS is $29.12, which is $2.49 above than the current price. The public float for PINS is 582.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.48% of that float. The average trading volume of PINS on March 30, 2023 was 12.04M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PINS) stock’s latest price update

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.27 compared to its previous closing price of 26.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.53% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/27/23 that Pinterest Stock Rises on Upgrade as Advertising Technology Seen Lifting Growth

PINS’s Market Performance

PINS’s stock has fallen by -3.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.54% and a quarterly rise of 13.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.00% for Pinterest Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.32% for PINS stock, with a simple moving average of 12.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $35 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PINS reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for PINS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to PINS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

PINS Trading at 1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +6.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS fell by -3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.23. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw 9.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Morgenfeld Todd R, who sale 60,537 shares at the price of $28.32 back on Mar 27. After this action, Morgenfeld Todd R now owns 512,820 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $1,714,146 using the latest closing price.

JORDAN JEFFREY D, the Director of Pinterest Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $25.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that JORDAN JEFFREY D is holding 199,215 shares at $188,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc. stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc. (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.