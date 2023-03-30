Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR)’s stock price has increased by 1.86 compared to its previous closing price of 10.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.94% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/22/22 that Brazil’s Petrobras Disappoints Despite World’s Thirst for Crude

Is It Worth Investing in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) is above average at 1.91x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PBR is 4.20B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PBR on March 30, 2023 was 23.73M shares.

PBR’s Market Performance

PBR’s stock has seen a 4.94% increase for the week, with a -6.22% drop in the past month and a -4.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.24% for PBR stock, with a simple moving average of -12.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBR

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBR reach a price target of $12.30, previously predicting the price at $13.60. The rating they have provided for PBR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to PBR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

PBR Trading at -5.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBR rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.39. In addition, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras saw -2.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBR

Equity return is now at value 47.70, with 19.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.