PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PENN is at 2.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PENN is $41.89, which is $13.07 above the current market price. The public float for PENN is 154.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.61% of that float. The average trading volume for PENN on March 30, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

PENN) stock’s latest price update

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN)’s stock price has increased by 3.33 compared to its previous closing price of 27.89. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PENN’s Market Performance

PENN’s stock has risen by 2.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.60% and a quarterly drop of -2.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.77% for PENN Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.71% for PENN stock, with a simple moving average of -9.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PENN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PENN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PENN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $34 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PENN reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for PENN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PENN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

PENN Trading at -7.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -5.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PENN rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.53. In addition, PENN Entertainment Inc. saw -2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PENN starting from Reibstein Saul, who sale 39,457 shares at the price of $33.39 back on Feb 06. After this action, Reibstein Saul now owns 37,055 shares of PENN Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,317,469 using the latest closing price.

Snowden Jay A, the President and CEO of PENN Entertainment Inc., sale 163,475 shares at $30.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Snowden Jay A is holding 604,527 shares at $4,923,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.07 for the present operating margin

+34.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for PENN Entertainment Inc. stands at +3.47. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN), the company’s capital structure generated 358.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.20. Total debt to assets is 63.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 351.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.