Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI): A Technical Analysis

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) is $64.00, which is $8.13 above the current market price. The public float for OLLI is 61.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OLLI on March 30, 2023 was 984.71K shares.

OLLI) stock’s latest price update

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 57.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/09/22 that Ollie’s Stock Rises for a Sixth Day. Inflation Could Push Consumers to Discounters.

OLLI’s Market Performance

OLLI’s stock has fallen by -3.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.53% and a quarterly rise of 22.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.75% for OLLI stock, with a simple moving average of -0.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLLI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OLLI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for OLLI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $49 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

Gordon Haskett, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLLI reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for OLLI stocks is “Accumulate” according to the report published on December 08th, 2022.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Buy” to OLLI, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

OLLI Trading at 1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLLI fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.19. In addition, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. saw 20.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLLI starting from HENDRICKSON THOMAS, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $58.52 back on Mar 24. After this action, HENDRICKSON THOMAS now owns 610 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., valued at $175,560 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.81 for the present operating margin

+34.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stands at +5.63. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.