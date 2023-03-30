NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NUVA is 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NUVA is $49.02, which is $8.81 above the current price. The public float for NUVA is 52.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NUVA on March 30, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NUVA) stock’s latest price update

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA)’s stock price has increased by 4.22 compared to its previous closing price of 38.37. However, the company has seen a 8.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/23 that Globus Medical to Buy NuVasive in $3.1 Billion Deal

NUVA’s Market Performance

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) has experienced a 8.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.28% drop in the past month, and a 1.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for NUVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.44% for NUVA stock, with a simple moving average of -9.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUVA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NUVA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NUVA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $57.72 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NUVA reach a price target of $52.50, previously predicting the price at $51. The rating they have provided for NUVA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to NUVA, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

NUVA Trading at -6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUVA rose by +8.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.27. In addition, NuVasive Inc. saw -3.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUVA starting from Barry James Christopher, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $58.00 back on Apr 13. After this action, Barry James Christopher now owns 50,218 shares of NuVasive Inc., valued at $290,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.94 for the present operating margin

+60.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for NuVasive Inc. stands at +3.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.52. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on NuVasive Inc. (NUVA), the company’s capital structure generated 115.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.66. Total debt to assets is 45.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.