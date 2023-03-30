Novartis AG’s (NVS) Stock: A 7.78% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Novartis AG (NVS) has seen a 10.04% increase in the past week, with a 7.22% gain in the past month, and a -1.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.20% for NVS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.78% for NVS stock, with a simple moving average of 6.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) Right Now?

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.53.

The public float for NVS is 2.12B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVS on March 30, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

NVS) stock’s latest price update

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 90.95. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The stock of Novartis AG (NVS) has seen a 10.04% increase in the past week, with a 7.22% gain in the past month, and a -1.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.20% for NVS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.78% for NVS stock, with a simple moving average of 6.65% for the last 200 days.

NVS Trading at 4.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares surge +7.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVS rose by +10.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.00. In addition, Novartis AG saw -0.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.26 for the present operating margin

+69.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novartis AG stands at +13.76. The total capital return value is set at 13.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.35. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Novartis AG (NVS), the company’s capital structure generated 47.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.99. Total debt to assets is 22.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Novartis AG (NVS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.